comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.38 Million

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. comScore posted sales of $90.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $398.03 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $423.58 million, with estimates ranging from $415.76 million to $431.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in comScore by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in comScore by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 84,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in comScore by 5,698.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in comScore by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 936,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in comScore by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCOR stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

