Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.