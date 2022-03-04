Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 1,749.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 202,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

