Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given a C$2,400.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,507.14.

TSE CSU opened at C$2,153.97 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,614.78 and a one year high of C$2,385.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

