Contrasting Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $236.99 million 3.48 $74.63 million $5.45 11.33 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 3.06 $253.94 million $4.59 13.38

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 31.49% 12.00% 1.35% Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Southern Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 5 0 2.50

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.02%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $74.81, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Great Southern Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.