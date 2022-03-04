Contrasting Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) & ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obayashi and ABCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obayashi $16.67 billion 0.35 $928.54 million $0.92 8.76 ABCO Energy $1.16 million 0.25 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Obayashi has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Obayashi and ABCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obayashi 0 1 0 0 2.00 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Obayashi and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obayashi 3.93% 6.81% 2.86% ABCO Energy 4.72% -4.46% 9.28%

Summary

ABCO Energy beats Obayashi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obayashi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ABCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABCO Energy, Inc. engages in the installation of commercial and residential of solar photovoltaic solar system. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories. The company was founded on July 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

