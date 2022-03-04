Contrasting Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 4.91 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -18.71 Power Integrations $703.28 million 7.43 $164.41 million $2.68 32.97

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60

Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $103.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24% Power Integrations 23.38% 18.97% 17.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Rubicon Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

