Contrasting Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.02%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology -49.29% -717.17% -32.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and MIND Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology $21.22 million 0.66 -$20.31 million ($1.11) -0.92

Virgin Orbit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MIND Technology.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats MIND Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

MIND Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.