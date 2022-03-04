Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 402.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $264.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day moving average of $316.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.05 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.