Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.26. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

