Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.33.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.01. 9,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,822. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $338.79 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.