Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $708,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,852 shares of company stock worth $8,330,347. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $52.07. 57,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,932. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

