Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. 17,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 625,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several research firms have commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,045,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.