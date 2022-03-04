Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-$14.20 EPS.

Shares of COO stock opened at $417.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.37 and its 200 day moving average is $413.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

