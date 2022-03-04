Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.