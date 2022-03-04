CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €11.90 ($13.37) and last traded at €11.80 ($13.26). Approximately 80,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.75 ($13.20).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.72 and a 200-day moving average of €11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

About CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.