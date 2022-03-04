Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.96.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $20.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.