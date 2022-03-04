Cowen Trims ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Target Price to $38.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.35% from the stock’s previous close.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

