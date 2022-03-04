Craig Hallum Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $41.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $466,416.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

