Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $546.93. 355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $346.49 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

