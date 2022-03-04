Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,203 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iHuman were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iHuman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iHuman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iHuman by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,489 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IH opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. iHuman Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

