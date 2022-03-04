Credit Suisse AG Has $118,000 Position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 1847 Goedeker were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the third quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 58,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Maria Johnson purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $30,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 561,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,375. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOED opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $197.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.12. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

