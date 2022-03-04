Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,960,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,054,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE IS opened at $5.24 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

