Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Update

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CRQDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Crédito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER engages in the provision of consumer lending to the low and middle income segments of the population. It provides payroll lending, durable goods loans, small business loans, group loans, and used car loans. The company was founded on February 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

