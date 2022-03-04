Critical Comparison: Roblox (RBLX) & Its Competitors

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX – Get Rating) is one of 393 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Roblox to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Roblox alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roblox and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 3 9 0 2.62 Roblox Competitors 2639 13150 24246 665 2.56

Roblox presently has a consensus price target of $90.75, indicating a potential upside of 100.60%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roblox and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $1.92 billion -$491.65 million -41.50 Roblox Competitors $1.79 billion $335.48 million 14.52

Roblox has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -25.62% -84.79% -16.10% Roblox Competitors -121.44% -56.92% -5.59%

Summary

Roblox rivals beat Roblox on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.