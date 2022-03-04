Critical Review: Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $123.95 million 0.41 $16.79 million $1.26 3.18 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.39 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

Good Times Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants 12.59% 25.32% 7.37% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Good Times Restaurants and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 84.08%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Good Times Restaurants.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.