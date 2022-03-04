CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Price Up 1.2%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.46 ($14.00) and last traded at €12.24 ($13.75). Approximately 84,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.10 ($13.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.82.

Get CropEnergies alerts:

CropEnergies Company Profile (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

Featured Stories

