Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 16,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,858. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

