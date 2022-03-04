CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 43,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $790.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.99.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.