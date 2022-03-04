Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,905 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 86,017 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 141,731 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 116,311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 77,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $77.37 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

