Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 379,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 292,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.