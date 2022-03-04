Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.