Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,177,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

