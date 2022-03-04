Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after buying an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

