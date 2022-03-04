Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,850 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,082,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

