Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $684.19 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.45 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

