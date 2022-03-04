Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

