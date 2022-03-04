CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.90.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

