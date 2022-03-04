Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.94% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111,418 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

