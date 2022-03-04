CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Hits $498,841.57

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $5.87 or 0.00014153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $498,841.57 and $17.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,529.79 or 1.00152179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00080466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014427 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.