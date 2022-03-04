CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CSG Systems International worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

CSGS opened at $62.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $63.65.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

CSG Systems International Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

