Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,468 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Momentive Global by 35.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth about $3,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Momentive Global by 50.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after buying an additional 358,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

