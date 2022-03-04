Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Denny’s worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Denny’s by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

