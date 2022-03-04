Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 82,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGLE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

