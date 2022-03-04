Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $927,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID opened at 22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.50. Lucid Group Inc has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

