Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $172,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

