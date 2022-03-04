Culp (NYSE:CULP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Culp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Culp by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

