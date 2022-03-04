Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 145.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CURLF. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.