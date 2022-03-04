DA Davidson Weighs in on Alamo Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamo Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALG. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

