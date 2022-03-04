Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in February

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 311,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,998. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

