Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Down 56.3% in February

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTRC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 8,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

